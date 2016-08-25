BioLargo Expands Infrastructure to Accommodate Growth

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) announced that it had entered into a new multi-year office lease of approximately 8,800 square feet of office and warehouse space. The new facility opens official as BioLargo's office on September 1, 2016 and is located at 14921 Chestnut St., Westminster, CA 92683.



Joe Provenzano, Vice President of Operations of BioLargo and President of Odor No More, commented, "We are excited to secure a location that will allow us to expand our manufacturing capabilities and operational support needs in order to keep up with customer demand for our products, as well as to meet our basic needs for corporate operations."



AJ Sexton, Vice President of Industrial Sales for Odor No More, added, "Current customers of our CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com) continue to order, and we're acquiring new customers and starting new customer trials each month."



Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo added, "Our new industrial facility builds on the excitement from our technical symposium last week in Alberta Canada, where we introduced our 'alpha prototype' AOS Filter System, the lowest cost and highest impact clean water treatment system, now ready for commercial pilot testing and implementation. Our decision to expand US operational support for our odor control products is a response from the market and increasing sales."



BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.



The statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included in BioLargo's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in BioLargo's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Company Contact

Dennis Calvert

President and CEO

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x2



