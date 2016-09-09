BioLargo to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw 18th Annual Global Investment Conference

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) will present at the Rodman & Renshaw 18th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2016 at the New York Palace Hotel, Rutherford room. Dennis Calvert, BioLargo's president, is scheduled to present at 4:15 p.m. ET.



If you are interested in a meeting with management, please contact your Rodman & Renshaw representative.



About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at http://www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (http://www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (http://www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (http://www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.



Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included in BioLargo's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in BioLargo's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Contact:

Dennis Calvert, President and CEO

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x2



Source: UPTICK Newswire