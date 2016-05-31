BioLargo's Commercialization Partner Receives EPA Approval

Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) announced today that its licensee, Clarion Water, had received approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its aqueous iodine product, IoMax™, for sanitation of poultry drinking water. IoMax™ is supplied through the patented iSAN™ delivery system that accurately doses aqueous iodine into water systems. The iSAN system is licensed by Clarion from BioLargo and its joint venture partner Peter Holdings Ltd. of Australia.



"Effective and measurable control of pathogens in poultry operations is a priority for growers looking to protect their animals, especially in antibiotic-free lines" said Tom Bercaw, President of Clarion Water. "Use of an iSAN system to deliver metered IoMax provides effective sanitation with full automation, data logging and remote monitoring capabilities."



The active ingredient of IoMax™, free iodine, is well known for its efficacy as a broad-spectrum biocide across a wide variety of industries and applications. The iSAN system has the flexibility to deliver IoMax™ to provide beneficial supplementation to the animal diet with low levels of residual iodine when desired.



Clarion reports that state registrations for IoMax are still pending and it plans on pursuing additional approved uses in the near future.



Dennis Calvert, president of BioLargo, commented "EPA approval for our iSAN related technology is a big step for our licensee and for BioLargo towards successful commercialization. It goes hand-in-hand with our efforts underway in Canada, where we plan for commercial trials with poultry processers, co-sponsored by the Alberta Poultry Growers Association, once the commercial prototype of our AOS Filter is finished. With the iSan system, our AOS Filter, our award winning animal bedding products, and CupriDyne® Clean, we are building a complete suite of best-of-class products to make the production of poultry foods clean, safe and healthy. This is a great example of our commitment to 'Make Life Better' and it is an important milestone in our journey."



About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO) makes life better by delivering sustainable technology-based products that help solve some of the most widespread problems threatening the world's supply of water, food, agriculture, healthcare and energy. More information can be found about the company and its subsidiaries at www.BioLargo.com. Its subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. (www.BioLargoWater.com) showcases the Advanced Oxidation Systems, including its AOS Filter -- a product in development specifically designed to eliminate common, troublesome, and dangerous (toxic) contaminants in water in a fraction of the time and cost of current technologies. It is the winner of the Technology Star award by New Technology Magazine for its breakthrough innovation for the oil industry and is named the Technology Innovation Leader in the water treatment market by Frost & Sullivan. BioLargo also owns a 50% interest in the Isan System, which was honored with a "Top 50 Water Company for the 21st Century" award by the Artemis Project now being commercialized under a license to Clarion Water, Inc. BioLargo's subsidiary Odor-No-More Inc., features award-winning products serving the pet, equine, military supply and consumer markets, including the Nature's Best Solution® and Deodorall® brands (www.OdorNoMore.com). BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. (www.ClyraMedical.com) focuses on advanced wound care management.



Safe Harbor Statement



The statements contained herein, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties included in BioLargo's current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in BioLargo's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Company contact:

Dennis Calvert - President

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x1



Source: Uptick Newswire