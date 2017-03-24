Biomass Secure Power Inc. Announces EPC

Abbotsford, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2017 --Biomass Secure Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMSPF). Biomass Secure Power (BSP) is delighted to advise shareholders that after lengthy discussions and a meeting held at the Port of Natchitoches Louisiana on March 14 the Company is pleased to announce the selection of Amec Foster Wheeler as the EPC and Preliminary Engineering partner for Natchitoches Phase 1.



Natchitoches Phase 1 is for the installation of equipment to produce 240,000 tonnes/yr. of Biocoal. Amec Foster Wheeler has been selected because of the wealth of experience it has with industrial and renewable facilities and breadth of environmental, engineering, procurement, and self-perform construction capabilities. The decision to engage Amec Foster Wheeler gives the Company the confidence that the project will be successfully completed on time and on budget.



Phase 1 at Natchitoches is the first of three planned phases that will increase the plant production rate to one million tonne per year. Biocoal is a torrefied product used to generate heat and power for residential and industrial purposes and is a direct alternate sustainable fuel for brown coal in most circumstances. The major advantage Biocoal has over white pellets is that little if any CAPEX is required to convert coal fired power plants to this new sustainable fuel.



About Biomass Secure Power Inc.

Biomass Secure Power Inc. is incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. The Company is in the renewable energy business and will only use fibre sustainably sourced to ensure that forest are replanted and sustainable for ever.



Public filings and financial information for Biomass Secure Power Inc. can be found at www.sedar.com.



Safe Harbour Statement:

This information includes certain "forward-looking statements". The forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, objectives and goals of the Company management with respect to future events and financial performance. They are based on assumptions and estimates, which are believed reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, actual results could differ materially from anticipated results.



On Behalf of the Board,

BIOMASS SECURE POWER INC.

Jim Carroll

Jim Carroll, President - CEO



Source: Uptick Newswire