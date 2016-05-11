Biomass Secure Power Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Biomass Secure Power Inc. (OTCPinksheets:BMSPF) (The Company) is pleased to advise shareholders that the Company has appointed Susan Bubra B.Comm, CPA, CA as our new CFO effective immediately. Mrs. Bubra is a highly accomplished, results-driven senior accounting and financial management executive with more than 15 years of experience in finance and operations management. Demonstrates ability to streamline business operations that drive growth and increases efficiency and bottom line profit. Highly motivated accounting professional with proven experience in leadership, management, tax accounting and financial management. Independent, creative and critical thinker with reputation for investigating and resolving issues. Sound judgement and ability to prioritize and manage time effectively. Possesses solid leadership and communication skills with excellent interpersonal skills to establish rapport with all levels of staff and management.



About Biomass Secure Power Inc.

Biomass Secure Power Inc. is incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. On May 4, 2016 the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with River Basin Energy to merge the two companies and their subsidiary companies. A merger will lead to the completion the 10,000 tonne demonstration plant currently under construction in Rotterdam Netherlands and a one million tonne plant for production of bio-coal in Natchitoches Louisiana. Public filings and financial information on the Company can be found at www.sedar.com.



Safe Harbor Statement:

This information includes certain "forward-looking statements". The forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, objectives and goals of the Company management with respect to future events and financial performance. They are based on assumptions and estimates, which are believed reasonable at the time such statements are made. However, actual results could differ materially from anticipated results.



On Behalf of the Board,



BIOMASS SECURE POWER INC.

Jim Carroll

Jim Carroll, President - CEO

www.biomasssecurepower.com



Source: https://upticknewswire.com/biomass-secure-power-inc-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer