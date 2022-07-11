BioProtein Technology Can Help Everyone Get a Better Night's Sleep

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2022 --Over the past decade, BioProtein Technology has collaborated with more than 1500 of the industry's leading physicians and practitioners. All striving to provide their patients with non-synthetic pharmaceutical-grade regenerative medicines that work faster, easier and more safely. BioPro+ CortiSleep is a potent, stress-relieving nighttime formula designed to counteract sleep deprivation and inadequacy by encouraging a healthy, restorative sleep cycle, REM.



A good anti-aging regimen relies on REM sleep, which is essential for renewing and rebuilding the body's tissues. It is during the second half of REM sleep that levels of muscle-degrading stress hormones such as cortisol peak, while levels of muscle-building hormones such as IGF-1, GH and testosterone soar.



BioProtein Technology's CortiSleep is a completely safe, non-synthetic and non-habit forming substance that helps you get a better night's sleep from the first night and every night after that. CortiSleep is a natural sleep aid that contains highly powerful substances that promote a deep and restful night's sleep, leaving you feeling rejuvenated, clear and ready for the day without the hazardous long-term side effects of popular sleep drugs.



About Bio Protein Technology

Trusted by thousands of industry's leading Physicians and Practitioners. BioProtein Technology provides natural hormone treatments designed to improve sleep, balance hormones, increase libido and aid recovery.