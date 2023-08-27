Biorism™ Introduces HairSpa®: Revolutionizing Hair and Scalp Hygiene for Hijab-Wearing Women

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2023 --Kuala Lumpur – August 28th, 2023 – Biorism™ Holdings, an up-and-coming player in the functionalisation of textile and apparel industries, is proud to unveil HairSpa®, a revolutionary product designed to address the unique hygiene challenges faced by Muslimah and women who wear hijabs. This exclusive collaboration between a European science laboratory specializing in nanotechnology and Biorism™ Holdings aims to set new standards in hair and scalp care for a global audience.



The wearing of hijabs, a symbol of faith and modesty, has long been cherished by women around the world. However, the prolonged use of hijabs can lead to specific issues, including oily hair, unpleasant odors, and scalp discomfort. In response, Biorism™ embarked on extensive research to develop an innovative solution that combines cutting-edge technology with cultural sensitivities.



HairSpa® leverages a patented nanotechnology-based process developed by the European science laboratory to deliver proven hair-care elements to the scalp and hair. This process, administered through a simple soaking method or a convenient spray application, ensures that the inner hijab acts as a medium for delivering essential nutrients and hygiene benefits. Each HairSpa® treatment is rigorously tested and proven to remain effective for up to 10 washes, maintaining hair freshness and odor-free comfort even after continuous wear.



Wei Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Biorism™, expressed her excitement during the soft launch of HairSpa®. "As a woman, I understand the desire for healthy and fragrant hair that remains fresh even under the hijab. HairSpa® is a breakthrough that combines science and cultural understanding, filling a void in the market and enhancing the hygiene experience for millions of women worldwide."



The challenges faced by hijab-wearing women extend beyond appearance, delving into the realm of scalp microbiota. HairSpa®'s innovative approach considers the delicate balance of scalp microbiota and its impact on overall scalp health. By addressing scalp dysbiosis and other concerns, HairSpa® demonstrates Biorism™'s commitment to holistic hair and scalp care.



HairSpa®'s successful soft launch has positioned Biorism™ as a pioneer in providing tailored solutions for the global Muslim market. The company is actively seeking partnerships and distributors worldwide to bring HairSpa® and its upcoming products to women seeking advanced hair-care options that respect their cultural and religious choices.



Wei Tan welcomed inquiries and collaboration opportunities, emphasising Biorism™'s dedication to empowering women's hair and scalp health under hijabs. For further information, please contact enquire@biorism.com



About Biorism™ Holdings:

Biorism™ Holdings is a leading Malaysian-based company specializing in innovative textile solutions. With a commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of diverse cultural groups, Biorism aims to enhance the quality of life through advanced textile products.