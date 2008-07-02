BioSolar (BSRC) Set for Full Scale Production This Year, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘BioSolar (BSRC) Set for Full Scale Production This Year



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m - Click on News and Commentary



BioSolar (BSRC) Set for Full Scale Production This Year



”BioSolar Inc. announced June 23, 2008, the company has chosen Rowland Technologies to manufacture its breakthrough BioBacksheet. The patented BioBacksheet will be used in the production of solar panels, and looks to be a hit in the industry as the materials used in the product is 100 percent bio-based…



“The technologies behind the Biosolar’s backsheet are the brainchild of the company’s research and development team headed by its chief technology officer, Dr. Stanley B. Levy, formally of DuPont. All standards of durability and longevity of the plant material-based backsheet have been met…”



To read the entire article visit http://www.beaconequity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.beaconequity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.beaconequity.com/m

