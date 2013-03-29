BioTrust Leptiburn Side Effects Are Low, Results Are High

Medford, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2013 --Although there are quite a few good BioTrust Leptiburn reviews online, not many of them go into great detail about the ingredients and the possible side effects. One reason is because there really have not been too many side effects reported.



The only reported side effect of Leptiburn that has been documented as of producing this press release was due to a sensitivity to caffeine.



One woman who tried the supplement had to get a refund because it made her feel jittery and made sleeping difficult. She said that she already knew she had a sensitivity to caffeine but wanted to try it anyway.



As far as the issue with difficulty sleeping goes, the instructions on the bottle say "avoid consuming within six hours of bed time."



So if you have a sensitivity to caffeine then you might want to think twice about buying Leptiburn. If you do not have a high sensitivity to caffeine then you most likely do not have to worry about it.



In the event that you do suffer from any side effects or if you're simply not satisfied with the product, BioTrust Nutrition offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their products. All you have to do is give them a call or email their customer support center and they will make sure that you get your money back.



There are a few other warnings on the label as well. Looking on the back of the bottle you will see the common warnings:



Keep out of reach of children.

Do not exceed recommended dose.

Do not use if pregnant or lactating.

When using nutritional supplements, please consult with your physician and/or pharmacist if you are undergoing treatment of a medical condition.



Also, at the bottom of the BioTrust website you can read the following in fine print:



"BioTrust distributes an all natural product line with ingredients that are proven safe and effective by science. Check with your doctor for risks associated with dietary supplements and your specific health conditions and/or allergies."



The two key points in that are that they do use all natural ingredients but you still should consult with your doctor before taking any supplements.



There is little doubt as to how the bad side effects of Leptiburn are kept to a minimum. As was stated on their website, the BioTrust Leptiburn ingredients are all natural and consist of the following:



1. Irvingia Gabonensis

2. Olive Leaf Extract (Oleanolic acid)

3. Brown Seaweed Extract

4. Panax Notoginseng

5. Green Tea & Yerba Mate



For more information about these ingredients and to see why they are included in the product and to see what they do, please feel free to checkout this article on the research.



All-in-all, Leptiburn is a quality and safe supplement to take, but like any, you should consult with your doctor prior to taking.