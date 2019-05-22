Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --BIOXYTRAN, INC., a developmental stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a small molecule carrying oxygen to the brain of stroke victims announced today that the Journal of Emergency Medicine and Care published a peer-reviewed article that describes a revolutionary new vital sign called the Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS). The monitoring device measures mitochondrial function and microcirculation hemodynamics that are integrated and displays the TMS and plots it versus time. The article, entitled "Oxygen Balance Homeostasis and Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS) of Patients In Emergency and Critical Care Medicine" was published by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky in Volume 1, Issue 2 in the Journal of Emergency Medicine and Care. The FDA approved monitoring device -CritiView- was renamed by MDX Life Sciences to the MDX Viewer. Bioxytran has an exclusive licensing agreement with MDX Life Sciences to measure cellular health.



The premise of the article is that patients that are admitted to the operation rooms or intensive care units (ICUs) need real-time monitoring of a new vital sign called TMS. Monitoring the TMS allows clinicians and surgeons an early warning sign into the health of most vital organs like the heart and brain. The article covers the evolution of the monitoring device and the inner workings of the MDX viewer. The device measures 4 parameters and uses an algorithm to calculate the Tissue Metabolic Score. The primary concept that underpins the technology is Oxygen Balance Homeostasis that dates back to 1914. The principal of Oxygen Balance Homeostasis is that organs are unable to increase their activity without a corresponding increase in oxygen consumption delivered by increased blood flow. Monitoring the TMS in certain less vital organs serves a proxy of tissue health in the most vital organs. The MDX viewer uses a minimally invasive multiparametric monitoring device connected to the patient's urethral wall via a 3-way Foley catheter to measure TMS. When vital organs in the body are stressed, blood flow is diverted from less vital organs to the most vital organs and the TMS will fall. These changes can be measured with the MDX viewer to track tissue oxygenation levels in vital organs. A key case study done in cardiovascular operated patients underwent bypass of the coronary arteries procedure. During this type of operation, the TMS of the Urethral wall decreased significantly and then recovered toward the end of the operation as expected.



"Measuring the level of tissue oxygenation in diseases and surgical procedures could have a profound effect in clinical research," said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. "In the past, researchers trying to prove the efficacy of a procedure on a vital organ like the brain had to rely on surrogate markers such as cognitive tests which require large patient populations and relatively subjective tests. With the advent of the FDA approved MDX Viewer, researchers can now accelerate their studies using the TMS biomarker and likely save a lot of money in the process. Tissue oxygenation levels are also important in tissue regeneration, stem cell transplantation, tissue transplantation, and tissue viability. The licensing opportunities in this area are boundless. Bioxytran's initial focus will be for patients of a stroke, Acute Respiratory Deficiency Syndrome (ARDS), sepsis, and heart failure. The stroke market is estimated at 900,000 annually. Since there is an unmet medical need in the stroke indication, Bioxytran will be primarily focusing its efforts in advancing BXT-25 through the clinical trials."



About MDX Life Sciences Inc.

MDX Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing autologous transplantation techniques for tissue and organ regeneration. The focus of the development programs is on Myocardial Ischemia, reperfusion injury, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury, and neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. These diseases include Huntington's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis/Optic Neuritis, Wolfram Syndrome, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Alzheimer's Disease, and Parkinson Disease. Continuing research has linked these diseases to various malfunctions of the mitochondria. Mitochondrial transplantation is a procedure that can open up the possibilities of disease-modifying treatments resulting in tissue regeneration which would be a clear clinical endpoint for almost all these diseases. Using the Total Metabolic Score (TMS) calculated by the MDX Viewer will open up a new era in the monitoring of patients during operations as well as in the Intensive Care Units. For additional info on our MDX Lifesciences, please visit www.mdxlifesciences.com.



About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs, the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer will be used in the evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25. To learn more, visit the website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com.



