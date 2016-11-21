Biphoo Provides Start-Ups with Free Business Listings for Improved Online Exposure

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Start-up enterprises looking for advertising and promotions at no cost can use free business listings, a novel platform introduced by Biphoo. This is an effective technique of reaching out to consumers in different parts of the country.



This free local business directory eliminates the need to allocate a fortune for advertising purposes. Start-ups as well as large corporations have the option to make use of Biphoo.com for product launching and other company events.



"Biphoo has gained widespread popularity and acceptance not only for its free business listings but also for classified ads, dating and trending news for celebrities," says the chief executive officer of Biphoo.



In this modern business world, consumers also depend on the free business listing site to find their favorite restaurants, movie schedules or the latest trends in apparel. This web-based directory is a boon for businesses with limited advertising budget.



Not all business directories are free so smart business owners will definitely go for Biphoo. The local business directory has numerous benefits such as generation of targeted traffic; link popularity; more visibility in major search engines; direct advertising exposure; and, immediate attention from potential customers.



Various business firms, organizations and individuals can avail of sustained advertising through Biphoo with relatively effective results.



Biphoo.com is instrumental in the creation of mobile-friendly micro sites both for personal and business concerns. It is easy to design this micro site even without any technical assistance. Users are free to chose any design and theme based on the required category. The sites are approved promptly. A free micro site enables absolute sharing support by way of social media networking sites.



The free business listing site like Biphoo ensures that businesses will reach their target market thereby taking their brands, products or services to a higher level. It has a dedicated help center that operates 24/7 to assist clients with inquiries or issues through the website's Live Chat Online platform. A local search service assists buyers in finding businesses and sellers to improve their respective products or brands.



Try to visit these free business listings online such as Biphoo to get unique ideas on cost-effective promote your business locally. At Biphoo.com, users have the opportunity to enjoy special features that include fast and accurate searches; information that allow them to choose the service provider that fits their needs; adding images, video clips, catalogs, and menus; and, putting in special offers and notifications.



As one of the premium free business listings, Biphoo covers a wide variety of topics that include trending news, jobs, politics, health, real estate, legal, events, celebrities, and motion pictures. The registration process is stress-free and guided by professionals so there is very minimal occurrence of spam.



About Biphoo

Biphoo maintains a highly-qualified team of engineers as well as marketing specialists to help clients target consumer niches for the creation of quality lead generation.



Those who wish to avail of this free business listing site can check out the company's website at http://www.biphoo.com/business-listing.