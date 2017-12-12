BipTunia: Melodic Heavy Electronic Music That Doesn't Hurt with Poetry That Isn't Bad

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --BipTunia makes bleeding-edge electronic music that's heavy, melodic, not harsh, and is very listenable.



BipTunia is Michael W. Dean, who was in the Warner Brothers band, Bomb.



BipTunia's new record "Brace Yourself for a Blast" is a collaboration with spoken word artist Phil Wormuth.



Phil Wormuth is the founder of JipProd, a poetry collective in rural Maine.



"Brace Yourself for a Blast" is also available free as a single-file that works as a piece (think "Dark Side of the Moon" or "Sgt. Pepper's").



It's also for sale, as individual song downloads.



Link to the page for the album



"Brace Yourself for a Blast" sounds unique, but would appeal to fans of Pink Floyd, Nine Inch Nails, Richard Brautigan, Hubert Selby, Bukowski, Gary Numan, Brian Eno, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Depeche Mode, and Kraftwerk.



Any questions can be directed please to bipcoin@gmail.com.



Thank you for your service!