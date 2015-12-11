Birdie M Williams Sole Prop Launches Website Offering Quality Candles and Candle Holders

Madison, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --Birdie Williams is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com. The website offers a wide selection of candle products including vaulted candles, taper candles, tea light candles, flameless candles, wall sconces, floating candles, and Solare 3D candles. Williams was inspired to start her website by her own love of candles. She wanted to be able to offer a wide selection of candles that customers could use to dress their homes or any other venue up for special occasions.



There are many excellent candles and candle holders featured within the merchandise of BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com. The website offers products including battery operated candles, pillar candles, wall sconces, wrought iron candle chandeliers, flameless candle lanterns, candle centerpieces, discount candle holders, and much more. There are also special types of candles such as the versatile floating tea lights and candles that run on automated timers. In the future, Williams plans to add some batteries to her website so that customers will be able to get everything that they need for their automated candles or flameless candles.



Providing a website that offers great customer service is very important to Williams regarding BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com. The website employees work hard to ensure that they exceed customer expectations and get an order right the first time. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed so customers are able to return items without any hassle. Williams strives to listen to her customers and take their suggestions into account when it comes to products to be added to the website or general feedback on the website itself.



To complement the main website, Williams is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheVotiveCandleHolderReview.com. The blog will cover topics related to candles and candle holders. Williams will be talking about how to use candles for centerpieces, how to group candles that come in different heights, how to provide a setting or mood for an area using candles, benefits of flameless candles, creating ambiance outside without outdoor candles, and the different types of candles. The goal of the blog is to provide information that can help customers get the most out of their candles and select the right candles for them.



About BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com

BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com, a division of Birdie M Williams Sole Prop, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Birdie Williams.



Birdie Williams

http://www.BestVotiveCandleHoldersOnline.com

(256) 464-8538



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com