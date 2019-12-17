Birmingham Airport (BHM) Travelers Are Saving Big on Long-Term Airport Parking with This Discounted Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking to the market, is selling parking near the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport starting at $4.49/day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from BHM, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"Travelers usually book an Uber or Lyft when going to the airport," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our deals are perfect for long-term airport parking without overspending."



Parking at Birmingham International Airport currently costs $10 to 12 per day at the economy lots. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



To purchase a deal for BHM starting at $4.49/day, visit the On Air Parking BHM reservation page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.