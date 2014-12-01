Birmingham Dry Cleaners Use Meticulous Care for Beloved Garments

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --Champion Cleaners, Birmingham, Alabama dry cleaning professionals, use time-honored techniques, a caring touch and attentive service to care for each and every client's beloved dresses, suits, uniforms and more. Every garment tended to by Champion is hand-finished, meaning that each piece is spared the "steam tunnel" conveyor belt that some other cleaners use to save themselves time and money at the cost of a properly pressed garment. Champion Cleaners professionally pre-spots, cleans, and hand-finishes each item, meaning that each is hand-pressed or individually-steamed, depending on that garment's needs or care instructions. This level of care results in a higher-quality, smoother finish with noticeably crisper creases and a neater appearance. Hand-finishing takes a little longer, but the results are unsurpassed for clients who want and need their clothing to look its best.



To improve customer service even more, Champion Cleaners performs its cleaning on site at each of its three locations. Instead of networks of retail stores shuttling clothes to and from a central dry cleaning plant used by many other dry cleaners, Champion performs all of its dry cleaning on site at each location. This ensures that precious gowns and silk shirts aren't lost, damaged or delayed by big-box style cleaning methods. Each piece is cared for by a certified Plant Manager and professional team members, with careful attention to detail.



These attributes are even more important for clients having fine clothing that requires high standards of care, attention and finishing. Champion specializes in caring for fine, high-end designer clothes, even providing a special couture dry-cleaning service that provides a level of care used normally by exclusive designers and clothiers to prepare, maintain and care for one-of-a-kind and invaluable garments. This is truly the gold standard in dry cleaning services, provided by Champion with a suite of additional features that includes meticulous pre- and post-cleaning inspections, separate dry cleaning or wet cleaning depending on each garment's specific requirements and instructions from the client, and Champion's hand-pressing finishing services, resulting in the utmost of care and consideration for each important piece.



About Champion Cleaners

Champion Cleaners is a dry cleaning provider with locations in Birmingham, Hoover and Calera, Alabama. David and Sherry Whitehurst brought over 30 years of experience in the corporate and domestic worlds when they started their dry cleaning business in 2002. Customer service and high attention to detail have become the gold standards under which Champion Cleaners operates. To learn more about Champion Cleaner's hand-pressing, on-site cleaning and couture dry cleaning services, visit them online at www.championcleaners.com.