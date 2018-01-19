Bitcoin Empire: To the Moon Is an Exciting New Game of Conspiracy Fun

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Cryptocurrency is one of the hottest trends in the finance world right now, but the whole concept of blockchain is confusing for many people. The creators of Bitcoin Empire: To the Moon aim to change that, making it easier to understand through a fun card game.



In the game, players collect bitcoin cards, trying to amass more than the other players. Players can create bitcoin exchanges to help generate bitcoin faster, but opposing players can target them with lawsuits, hacks and more. At the end of the game, the player with the most bitcoin wins.



This game goes beyond simply being fun to play; it is designed to be educational as well. Throughout the game, players will find references to current events and political issues that surround bitcoin.



As if that weren't enough, the game also incorporates the popular conspiracy theory that the moon landing was faked. This extra element gives the game a more lighthearted feel that keeps it from getting too serious.



The basic game set includes a deck of 54 game cards, a poster explaining the rules and 7 moon tokens for longer play. The standard game takes about 10 minutes to complete. Players receive a moon token for each victory. Playing until the moon tokens run out usually takes about an hour.



For more variations on the basic game, players can play using multiple decks. This allows them to spend more time building their empires and lets more players play at the same time. Each additional deck of cards can accommodate four more players.



In order to finalize production on the game and bring it to the market, the creators plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in February. The campaign will have a funding goal of £10,000. Those who contribute to the campaign will receive their own copy of the game starting at contributions of £10 or more. They can get additional decks at the same price.



The creators aim to have all design work on the game completed by April 2018 to allow for production in May. Products will begin being shipped out to customers in June and will likely show up in retail stores not long after that.