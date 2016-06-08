Bitcoin Trading Made Safe and Profitable for All by CoinCrest

Reading, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --More and more trading enthusiasts are now relying on CoinCrest for their safe and secure Bitcoin trading solutions. Founded in 2013 by a team of industry experts with over seven decades of Wall Street experience, CoinCrest has been receiving recommendations from traders interested in cryptocurrency trading. Within its limited lifespan, the company has done well to successfully manage millions of dollars belonging to thousands of traders. By offering a plethora of user-friendly trading facilities, CoinCrest is looking to deliver the world's most profitable Bitcoin trading environment.



Bitcoin is now considered by many experts to be next big thing in the world of trading. It is true that Bitcoin trading has already created unlimited wealth-building opportunities for many traders. However, there is a large segment of aspiring Bitcoin traders that lack the expertise required to make the most of the cryptocurrency trading. CoinCrest is dedicated to creating a trading system that delivers equal trading opportunities for all regardless of background and knowledge.



The traders at CoinCrest have the freedom to invest in Bitcoin Mutual Fund, trade Bitcoin Futures, or opt for a completely managed Bitcoin Account. The traders can fund their account in less than five minutes, and the progress of the account can be tracked in real time. CoinCrest maintains an active educational wing to support the traders with all necessary knowledge and tools.



Highlighting the future of Bitcoin Trading, a senior spokesperson from CoinCrest stated, "As a CoinCrest Investor there are multiple ways that you can take advantage of the profits that can be made with Bitcoin trading. As there is more and more uncertainty in traditional currencies the move toward Bitcoin Trading will grow exponentially and you have the opportunity to be a leader rather than a follower. It is not every day that you have a chance to get ahead of the curve, this is one of those rare times that you do."



Inviting traders to experience Bitcoin trading at CoinCrest, he also stated, "All of our trades are settled in Bitcoin. This means that your positions do not lose value with a volatile Bitcoin exchange rate or weakening traditional currencies. You will profit and trade in Bitcoin and avoid unforeseeable devaluations in traditional currencies."



To know more about CoinCrest, please visit http://coincrest.com/



About CoinCrest

CoinCrest was founded to be on the leading edge of Bitcoin and Crypto Currency trading by people who have over 75 years of market experience between them who are leading market professionals, along with high-end business personnel, in an effort to develop the world's most lucrative Bitcoin and Crypto Currency trading environment. Our team has a diverse background in investment banking, coding and engineering.