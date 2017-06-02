Bitscape Infotech Recognized as Finalist for 2017 Microsoft Public Sector: Government Award and Data Platform Award

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --Bitscape Infotech today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2017 Microsoft Public Sector: Government Award and Data Platform Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



"It is overwhelming and delighted to learn that not one, but two Global Partner awards for team Bitscape this year – Public Sector – Government; and Data Platform –which makes our tally of 6th Global recognition in last 6 years by Microsoft, said Kartik Shah, CEO and Managing Director Bitscape Infotech. "This is one more endorsement of team Bitscape's capabilities as collectively they continue to make impact on our customers and partners with their hard work and dedication. I take this moment to thank you to all our customers, and employees for the collaboration that resulted in to an impact worth noted on global forum such as this." he added.



"Customer is at center of all our deliveries and solutions, and it will continue to be, this recognition time and again proves how much talented and experienced our team is. It is indeed a proud moment for everyone here" Said Ashish Bahuguna, Executive Director and CTO of Bitscape Infotech.



Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Bitscape Infotech was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services as Microsoft Public Sector – Government and Data Platform award recognized.



The Public Sector: Government Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner whose solutions are a strong reflection of Microsoft's cloud-first, mobile-first vision. The partner excels at providing innovative and unique products, solutions, or services to Government customers, including Central, Regional and Local Governments.



The winner and finalist demonstrates deep industry knowledge and expertise, as well as consistent, high-quality, predictable service and/or solutions to Government customers.



The Data Platform Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner that delivers an outstanding solution based on the Microsoft Data Platform. And demonstrated use of empowered customer with a solution that takes advantage of the leading capabilities of the data platform for mission critical applications with a focus on high availability, performance or high scale or hybrid applications using Microsoft's cloud data services. The solution by the partner demonstrated use of Enterprise edition of Microsoft SQL Server 2016 Database premium in a mission-critical environment.



"Our ecosystem of innovative partners is the cornerstone to delivering transformative solutions to our mutual customers" said Ron Huddlestoncorporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize Bitscape Infotech for being selected as FINALIST of the 2017 Microsoft Public Sector – Government award and Microsoft Data Platform Award."



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.



About Bitscape Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2010, Bitscape is a global IT solutions, consulting and product development company which is missioned to help end users increase business productivity. Bitscape has its Global Delivery Center in Ahmedabad India and local presence in the Europe and the USA.Security, compliance and automating processes are the core offerings of Bitscape, Bitscape Vault being primary among all. The offerings are built on the principle of scaling IT with a secured cloud and its capabilities further extended through our proprietary solution frameworks. Our offerings and experience help customers achieve more in the digital transformation of their organizations of all sizes.



