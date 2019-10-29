Bitvavo Is Proud to Announce Its New Partnership with Cryptohopper

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --This partnership will allow Bitvavo users to apply their personal trading strategies but have an automated trading bot implement it allowing users to take advantage of trading opportunities with unrivaled ease 24/7. The modern-day trader usually has an on-the-go lifestyle, a career, responsibilities and therefore, less time to trade. Automated trading accommodates these attributes and allows users to build their strategy or subscribe to signalers so that the Bot can trade on their behalf.



Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is an automated trading bot allowing users to take advantage of trading opportunities with unrivaled ease 24/7. It allows traders to apply their personal trading strategies but have a bot implement it which has the following advantages:



1. 24/7 Trading

Automated trading allows trading 24/7, 365 days a year. Humans just can't trade this much.



2. Power & Precision

Cryptohopper trades all available coins simultaneously, keeping track of their exact prices and selling as soon as they hit the target profit. It's not possible for a human to apply real-time technical analysis to more than one open position, but a bot does that with ease.



3. Data-Driven

Panic selling, greedy buying, these are just some of the ways that emotions may affect trading for the worse. Cryptohopper uses pure analysis to drive its trading decisions.



4. Social Trading

Telegram trading is a new phenomenon that allowed experienced analysts to share insight on rising coins with other traders known as signals. Cryptohopper allows users to subscribe directly to these signalers, and respond automatically with a buy or sell order when it comes in.



5. App

Connect A Bitvavo account and check up on investments on-the-go. Check statistics and tweak the strategy, if necessary.



Cryptohopper offers an expert suite of tools, that is now compatible with Bitvavo. Automatically buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies and use features like trailing stop-loss, copy trading and automated strategy execution.



Ruud Feltkamp, CEO & Co-Founder said about the collaboration "It's really awesome to announce this partnership. Not only is this our first official Dutch partner, but we've become great fans of Bitvavo. They have an excellent API, which is vital for us, and the platform works really fast. This is not only great news for our Dutch users, but for users new to Bitvavo as well."



Bitvavo

In recent months Bitvavo has become the largest digital currency exchange in the Netherlands, thanks to its excellent reputation, ease of use and low fees. Offering users the possibility to apply their personal trading strategies but have an automated trading bot implement it allowing strengthens Bitvavo's ambition to make cryptocurrency even more mainstream.



Mark Nuvelstijn, Chief Strategy about the collaboration "We are proud to announce this Dutch partnership which was highly requested by our users. Cryptohopper enables our users to apply their personal trading strategies but have an automated trading bot implement it allowing users to take advantage of trading opportunities with unrivaled ease 24/7."



Create a (free trial) Hopper and link it to your Bitvavo account to benefit fully from this new collaboration and find out how the Cryptohopper automated trading bot will affect trading.

