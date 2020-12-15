Biweekly ZB.com Report (December 1-December 15) ZB.com Has Destroyed a Total of 1,495552992 Million ZB Points

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --Section 1: ZB Trends

1.On December 6, ZB.com announced the completion of the ZB points recall in the fourth quarter of 2020. In this ZB point recall work, ZB.com recalled a total of 25,946,902 ZB through transaction fees and other methods, and the recalled ZB points will be destroyed within two working days. After this destruction, ZB.com has destroyed a total of 1,495552992 million ZB points.



Destruction address:

0x8c572469f25336c7fb962b8f98c8232329343274

0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000001



After the destruction, the ZB points circulation information is as follows:

(1)Maximum supply: 604,447,008 ZB

(2)Total circulation: 372,554,408 ZB

(3)User protection fund: 231,892,600 ZB



ZB points contract address:

0xbd0793332e9fb844a52a205a233ef27a5b34b927

0x5a9c8c6406d341a16aa3010108026f45fc372168



User Protection Fund Address:

0xe3ecccd6c67da25871fc5ff9a32a6f5c379167a6



Section 2: Platform Trends

1.On December 1, ZB.com announced its support for Spark's airdrop to XRP holders. According to the official announcement, ZB.com will support Spark (SPARK) airdrop to XRP (Ripple) users, and will take a snapshot of XRP accounts at 8:00 on December 12. ZB.com will stop XRP borrowing at 18:00 on December 10. The deposit and withdrawal of XRP will be suspended at 18:00 on December 11, and the transaction will not be affected. Users can deposit XRP to the ZB.com platform, and ZB.com will handle the XRP airdrop for users, and will distribute it after receiving the SPARK airdrop. The number of SPARK distributed by the user = the number of SPARK obtained by ZB.com * the percentage of user holdings. The percentage of positions held refers to: the number of XRP positions held by users / the total number of XRP positions held by ZB.com. For more details, please check the official announcement of ZB.com.



2.On December 2, ZB.com opened the fifth phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The total subscription amount is 2000T, and the sale time is 4 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate. The sale was sold out five hours later.



3.On December 3, ZB.com issued an announcement to adjust the interest rate of mortgage loans. According to the official announcement, from December 3, the funds borrowed by users through mortgage loans will be calculated at the new interest rate. The daily interest rate is 0.03% for daily settlement (up to 180 days), and the annual interest rate is 10%, 10%, and 12% based on the 30-day, 90-day, and 180-day borrowing cycle. Note: Borrowings settled on a daily basis will be calculated at the latest interest rate starting from 0:00 (UTC+8) on December 4, 2020, and the interest of fixed-term loans borrowed in the previous period but not yet due will still be calculated at the interest rate at the time of borrowing.



4.On December 7, ZB.com announced its support for Symbol's airdrop to XEM holders. According to the official announcement, ZB.com will support the token airdrop plan of Symbol (XYM) to XEM (NEM) holders. A snapshot of XEM holders will be taken at the XEM block height of 3,025,200 (expected at 19:07 on January 14), and XYM will be airdropped at a ratio of 1:1. ZB.com will stop XEM borrowing at 14:00 on January 12, and will suspend XEM deposit and withdrawal services at 18:00 on January 13, and spot transactions will not be affected. Please deposit XEM to the ZB.com platform in advance, ZB.com will handle the XEM airdrop for you, and you will automatically get the corresponding XYM. For more details, please check the official announcement of ZB.com.



5.On December 10, ZB.com opened QETH deposit mining and ETH2.0 pledge mining income distribution. According to the official announcement, ZB.com will start QETH deposit mining at 17:00 on December 10, 2020, and start calculating and distributing the first 24 hours of QETH mining revenue at 12:00 on December 11. Users can exchange ZAPP through the QuickCash cross-chain of ZB.com, and exchange ETH to QETH according to the ratio of 1ETH:1QETH. After the redemption is successful, deposit QETH into QETH deposit coin mining and participate in ZB.com's ETH2.0 pledge mining to obtain income. QETH is a 1-3 year option token of ETH on the Ethereum blockchain launched by QuickCash, which provides liquidity mining to promote the development of ETH2.0. For more details, please check the official announcement of ZB.com.



6.On December 11, ZB.com opened the sixth phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The total subscription amount is 1000T, and the sale time is 3 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate. The sale was sold out five hours later.



Section 3: Other Trends

1.On December 2, ZB.com Research Institute and ZBG Contract Compulsory Course jointly produced the third issue of "Advanced Trading Compulsory Course". This course invites Mr. Luo who has worked at Nippon Gosei Co., Ltd., JPMorgan Chase, and has 13 years of experience in secondary market derivatives market investment research to give lectures. The content of this course is the application of market line drawing extension map technology and comprehensive practical exercises.



2.On December 3, ZB.com officially released the fifth phase of the blockchain science popularization column called " ETH2.0- Beacon chain and sharding technology". This column is included in Tencent, Himalaya, Weibo, Golden Finance and other platforms, and you can log in to the above platforms to check it yourself.