Biweekly ZB.com Report (December 16 — December 31) on December 18, ZB.com Released APP V5.1.3.

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2021 --Section 1: ZB Trends

1.On December 18, ZB.com released APP V5.1.3. This update optimizes the view record of leveraged transaction content, and adds the view function of borrowing and returning records, which is convenient for users to view anytime and anywhere. Optimized some functions of OTC transactions, and added new viewing of transaction types of OTC counterparties in the past 30 days to help users conduct transactions safely. In addition, this update fixes several user feedback issues and optimizes the user's operating experience.



Section 2: Platform Trends

1?On December 16, ZB.com released the "ZB.com Research Report December (Part 1)-Ethereum 2.0 was officially launched, QETH gains considerable", and it sorted out and analyzed the relevant content of Ethereum 2.0 in detail. For specific details, you can log in to ZB.com official Twitter, Golden Finance, Mars Finance and other portal websites to search and check in detail.



2?On December 21, ZB.com released the "ZB.com Research Institute | Grayscale Fund Research Report", which analyzed the dynamics of Grayscale Fund in the field of cryptocurrency in detail. For specific details, you can log in to the ZB.com official Weibo, Golden Finance, Mars Finance and other portal websites to search and check in detail.



3?On December 22, ZB.com opened the ZB Christmas Giveaway event. Users can participate in the activity by following ZB.com's official twitter and retweeting. ZB.com draws five lucky winners to get ZB rewards.



4?On December 26, ZB.com released the "ZB.com Research Report (below December)-A Full Analysis of Ripple's Accusation by the SEC", a detailed analysis and analysis of Ripple's accusation by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). For specific details, you can log in to the ZB.com official Weibo, Golden Finance, Mars Finance and other portal websites to search and check in detail.



5?On December 29, ZB.com released the ZB.com transaction risk control system upgrade announcement. The announcement stated that in order to protect the security of user deposits and withdrawals and prevent the inflow of black assets, the ZB.com transaction risk control system has been updated and upgraded. The main updates are as follows: 1. ZB.com monitors the trading behavior of risky users based on the big data risk control model. If relevant risk control rules are triggered, users will be required to perform face detection, video authentication, and restrictions on fiat currency transactions and withdrawals. 2. For risky users who are triggered in a specified scenario, the digital currency of the OTC purchase limit will be locked for a maximum of 36 hours and cannot be withdrawn. 3. Strengthen the frequency and intensity of the platform to actively screen and process high-risk users. The above restrictions are only for a few high-risk users, and normal user transactions are not affected.



6?On December 30th, ZB.com opened the 19th round of voting for listing. According to the official announcement, the nineteenth round of voting for token listing was once a two-day community voting for token listing from 14:00 on December 30, 2020-14:00 on January 1, 2021. The candidate projects participating in the voting for the currency in this period are BDM (Best Dreams Manager), GUSDT (Global USDT Token), UZ (UZ Token), and AGI (SingularityNET). And follow the previous rules, ZB.com users use ZB platform points to vote.



Section 3: Operation Trends

1.At 17:00 on December 23rd, the online live broadcast with the theme " ETH2.0 is here, can I still buy ETH computing power? " was successfully launched on the ZB.com APP's 10,000-person hot chat group. This live broadcast invites Head of Mining Pool & Capital of ZB Group to share with Gloria, Director of Operations of ZB Pool.

2.On December 25, ZB.com officially released the third issue of the blockchain science column titled " Ripple and the SEC battle ".



3.On December 28, ZB.com won the "Annual Top 100 Blockchain Companies" award from Golden Finance.



ZB.com would like to wish you all a Happy New Year, and thank you for your support in 2020. In the new year, we will continue to provide users with better, more professional and safer transactions and related service experiences.