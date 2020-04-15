Biweekly ZB.com Report (March 23 — April 5)

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --Section 1: ZB Token Trends

1? On March 23, according to the official announcement of UBEX platform, ZB will be officially launched on March 25 at 14:00 in ZB/AUSD market, and opened for deposits and withdrawals at 10:00.

UBEX is the global digital asset international station of Worthysilver Group, established in November 2018 in Hong Kong, China.



2. In the token analysis of the world famous platforms 2020 Q1 released on April 2 by CryptoRank, a well-known market website, OKB won the first place, ZB the second place and HT the third place.



On April 3, in an article published in AMBCRYPTO — "Bitcoin Cash, ZB Token, Status record major price hikes as investor confidence grows", the author mentioned "popular altcoins like Bitcoin Cash, ZB Token, and Status were all able to keep their bullish momentum in the market going after they registered up to 12 percent in gains in over a day's time."



Link: https://eng.ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-cash-zb-token-status-record-major-price-hikes-as-investor-confidence-grows/

Section 2: ZB.com Trends



Section 2: ZB.com Trends

1. On March 24, ZB.com and MyToken reached strategic cooperation. User download MyToken, follow the market are able to receive candies. At the same time, ZB.com's official weibo launched a lucky draw activity, 5 lucky users can get a customized ZB limited T-shirt.



2. According to an official announcement from ZB.com, the eighth round of voting for listing will be held from 14:00 on March 26 to 14:00 on March 28. The candidate projects to participate in this round of voting are Solve, KPG and Verge, and the voting follows the previous rule which is ZB.com users use ZB Token to vote. Projects that received more than 2 million ZB Token votes during the voting period will be eligible for listing.



3. On April 6, the official website of the Monetary Authority of Singapore officially published the list of exempted enterprises for the payment service operation license. The entities on the list have obtained the license and operation right for the specific payment service or digital currency related payment services during the exemption period. Nearly 200 + companies including ZB, Coinbase and Binance can operate legally in the exempted state before the formal issuance of the license. In addition, Singapore entities of Alibaba, Alipay, Amazon and other large institutions are all included in the list, and traditional enterprises like Apple and Vivo are also ready to get involved in this field.



4. On March 28, ZB.com APP was fully updated to V4.2.0, and 10 new languages were added to meeting the diversified investment needs of global users; Continuous development of products, to help more users quickly and easily join ZB.com.Here are the highlights:

?1?ZB.com APP is further internationalized. ZB.com APP now supports 11 languages including Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian, Thai and Vietnamese.

?2?OTC trading are upgraded to make it easier to buy and sell.

?3?Optimize trade commission display, the profit and loss of historical commission orders can be detailed inquiry;

?4?Personal ZB account can be bound with WeChat. WeChat users can get red envelopes by scanning QR code, and share the red envelopes to WeChat friends or friend zone.



Section 3: Operation Trends

1?On April 1, at 8 pm, hosted by ZB.com and jointly hosted by Warlord Mining Pool, Bullcoin Circle and Aladdin community, the online AMA show was successfully launched. The AMA theme is "The mining rookies at halving market, and see HNS's breaking road ". The AMA invited Eric, partner of primitive venture of HNS, Wu Haoran, Vice President of Warlord Mining Pool, Sanyi, founder of Bullcoin circle and Jessica, Business Director of ZB.com Group. According to ZB.com's official announcement, HNS has successfully launched the ZB.com platform at 16:00 on March 30, the Handshake mining machine has also been in public pre-sale.



2?In the English community, ZB.com also successfully launched the HNS AMA in the English Group of ZB.com's APP at 8pm on April 2, spreading 2000 HNS digital red envelopes. The AMA invited Eric, partner of HNS's primitive venture, to discuss the value and future of decentralized DNS.