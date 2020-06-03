Biweekly ZB.com Report (May 18 - May 30)

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2020 --Section 1: Platform Trends

1.To provide users with better service and liquidity, the following adjustments are made to the "Market Maker Program" at 14:00(Hong Kong time) on May 20, 2020.



(1) The requirements and rate of lv1-lv15 level remain unchanged, with the lowest reaching to 0 for Maker and 0.025% for Taker (pay with ZB Token ).The transaction volume requirements and fee rate remain at a low level in the crypto space;

(2) Users of LV 16-LV 20 can be upgraded to ZB.com's special market maker. Special market maker enjoys lower transaction fee rate, low-interest lending on the platform and more exclusive services for big customers.At the same time, the platform will carry out more detailed assessment requirements for special market maker. For details of more special market makers, please contact: info@zb.com.



2.According to ZB.com officials, to repay our users, ZB Loan launches a "50% off interest of time limited" activity. The event time is 12:00 (HKT+8), 20 May 2020 - 12:00 (HKT+8), 30 June 2020. During the activity, all orders placed by users under [ZB APP / Official Website]-[Loan] can enjoy a 50% off interest rate, and the loan interest rate after the discount is as low as 0.02%. 7.5% annualized interest rate, 90% pledge rate, fast arrival, borrow and redeem at any time.

By mortgaging digital assets, users can exchange them for QC or USDT. Mortgaging QC or USDT can also be exchanged for digital assets, including USDT, BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS, quickly to the account, borrow and return at any time.



3.According to ZB.com, on May 14, ZB.com launched stablecoin QC savings management product, the yield return as high as 14.5%. ZB.com savings product currently contains 19 currencies including BTC, USDT, ETH and XRP. There is no minimum amount limit for savings. The revenue will be calculated from the second day, and it will arrive at the account on the third day. Users can deposit and withdraw at any time. At present, 5623 users have participated in QC savings management.



Section 2: Operation Trends

1. According to ZB.com officials, the eighth ZB.com's hot chat AMA was successfully launched at 20:00 on May 18. Huang LianJin, co-founder of Metaverse DNA and expert member of the Blockchain branch of the Chinese Association of Electronics, was invited to share on the live broadcast. The topic of this in-depth dialogue is "The technical features and future value of DeFi", and in-depth discussion was conducted from the aspects of blockchain technology and security, DeFi application and DNA public chain technology.



MetaverseDualChain network system is on the ETP security base chain to develop a parallel, anchor DNA through the fast chain, to solve the scalability problem.The double-chain system uses DPoS consensus mechanism, lightning network technology and three-layer node governance model to build a benign community ecosystem.



2.The third open class of ZB.com was successfully launched at 20:00 on May 20 in ZB APP's hot chat group and YiZhi broadcast.This open class is titled "Small fluctuations in bitcoin make big changes!"ZB.com invited the big V capital with firm offer experience to give an in-depth online explanation of the capital trend behind the recent surging bitcoin price fluctuations.

ZB.com open class is a high-quality blockchain popular science class created by ZB.com users. It invites well-known industry analysts and kols to analyze a series of investment methodologies in combination with national policies and market trends, so as to help fresh users easily realize large profits and various advanced strategies.



3.On May 21, ZB.com held a creative pizza day activity on its official Weibo account.The participants took short videos that included pizza elements and "looking forward to...", @zb.com, and post on Weibo. Participants who win the top five votes in the voting process will be rewarded with ZB tokens.



4.The third open class of ZB.com was successfully launched at 20:00 on May 27 in ZB APP's hot chat group and YiZhi broadcast.This open class is titled "Bitcoin price's midline is about to turn!" ZB.com invited the big V capital with firm offer experience to give an in-depth online explanation of a turning point in bitcoin's recent development.



