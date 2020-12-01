Biweekly ZB.com Report (November 16-November 30) ZB Took the Lead in Participating in ETH2.0 Verification Node Mining

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Section 1: Platform Trends

1.On November 17, ZB.com opened the first phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The 20% technical service fee will be cancelled for this subscription of Filecoin computing power, the total subscription amount is 1000T, and the sale time is 3 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate. The sale was sold out four hours later.



2.On November 19, ZB Pool and Quickcash platform took the lead in participating in ETH2.0 verification node mining. According to the official announcement, in order to promote the development of ETH2.0 and provide liquid mining, ZB.comPool and Quickcash platform will start ETH2.0 verification node mining at 17:00 on November 20, 2020. At the same time, the 1-3 year option token QETH of ETH on the Ethereum blockchain was launched in strict accordance with the 1:1 pledge, and all pledges are kept in sync with Ethereum 2.0. This will help users participate in ETH2.0 verification node mining at a low threshold, staking proceeds will be airdropped to QETH holders, and QETH can be traded.



3.On November 20, ZB.com opened the second phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The 20% technical service fee will be cancelled for this subscription of Filecoin computing power, the total subscription amount is 1000T, and the sale time is 3 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate. The sale was sold out three days later.



4.On November 24, ZB.com opened the third phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The 20% technical service fee will be cancelled for this subscription of Filecoin computing power, the total subscription amount is 1000T, and the sale time is 3 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate. The sale was sold out five hours later.



5.On November 26, ZB.com opened the fourth phase of the Filecoin cloud computing power subscription of the Zillion mining pool. The subscription price of 1T is 530USDT, and the minimum subscription unit is 1T. The 20% technical service fee will be cancelled for this subscription of Filecoin computing power, the total subscription amount is 3000T, and the sale time is 5 days. This subscription activity requires downloading the latest version of ZB.com APP and entering ZAPP--Filecoin spot cloud computing power to participate.



6.On November 27th, ZB.com (ZB) launched the " Deposit Crypto Assets Get ZB VIP" event. According to the official announcement, in order to thank users for their long-term support to the platform, ZB.com opened the " Deposit Crypto Assets Get ZB VIP" activity at 0:00 on November 27th, Hong Kong time. Both new and old users of the platform can participate, and they can get VIP level by deposit crypto assets. The event time is from 00:00 on November 27, 2020 to 00:00 on December 28, 2020. For more details, please check the official announcement.



Section 2: Operation Trends

1.At 17:00 on January 20th, the online live broadcast with the theme "Why upgrade ETH2.0, QETH may become the first wave of bonuses" was successfully launched on the ZB.com APP 10,000 hot chat group. This live broadcast invites the head of ZB Pool and ZB.com capital Tong Xin to share with Mary, the OTC big customers director of ZB.com.



2.At 18:00 on November 23, the online live broadcast with the theme of "Why Buy ZB.com's Filecoin Cloud Computing Power" was successfully launched in the ZB.com APP 10,000 hot chat group. The live broadcast was hosted by Jessica, Business Director of ZB Group.



3.At 17:00 on November 27th, the online live broadcast of the sharing theme "ETH2.0 is about to start, how to easily catch the last train and become the first batch of miners" was successfully launched in the ZB.com APP 10,000 hot chat group. This live broadcast invites the head of ZB Pool and ZB.com capital Tong Xin to share with Jessica, Business Director of ZB Group.



Section 3: Other Trends

1.On November 19th, ZB.com Research Institute and ZBG Contract Compulsory Course jointly produced the first issue of "Advanced Trading Compulsory Course". This course invites Mr. Luo who has worked at Nippon Gosei Co., Ltd., JPMorgan Chase, and has 13 years of experience in secondary market derivatives market investment research to give lectures. The content of this course is the required mentality for trading, how to grasp the trend of the market, the introduction of K-line for novices, MACD indicator selection and BOLL indicator application.



2.On November 26, ZB.com Research Institute and ZBG Contract Compulsory Course jointly produced the second phase of "Advanced Trading Compulsory Course". This course invites Mr. Luo who has worked at Nippon Gosei Co., Ltd., JP Morgan Chase, and has 13 years of experience in secondary market derivatives market investment research to give lectures. The content of this course is KDJ indicator interpretation, VOL trading volume cognition, RSI indicator detailed explanation and technical indicator combination strategy.



3.On October 30th, ZB.com officially released the fourth phase of the blockchain science popularization column called " What You Need to Know About ETH2.0-PoS ".