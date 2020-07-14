Biweekly ZB.com Report - The Ninth ZB.com's Hot Chat AMA Was Successfully Launched at 20:00 on June 4

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --Section 1: Token Trends



1.On June 6, ZB.com announced that the repurchase of ZB Token (ZB) in the second quarter of 2020 is complete. In total, ZB.com has repurchased 25,535,998 ZB Tokens and the repurchased ZB tokens have been burned. Up to now, there are totaled 1.44687 billion ZB tokens have been burned.



ZB Token Burned Address:



1: 0x8c572469f25336c7fb962b8f98c8232329343274

2: 0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000001



Section 2: Platform Trends



1.On June 11, to thank users for their support, ZB.com launches the "UFO Trading Competition" activity jointly with UFO community. During the activity period, users who participate in the UFO trading on ZB.com will have the opportunity to share the award pool of 2500 UFO.



To view more activity information please visit: www.zb.live



2.On June 14, ZB.com released a new version of the APP, 4.2.2.The updates are as follows:



(1) After the official website, the APP has also adjusted the order limits of each pair in currency trading and leverage trading. Please check the announcement on the official website for the specific adjustment;



(2) Close the old version of financial lending and change it to ZAPP entrance;



(3) Add the plan delegate function;



(4) Upgrade financial management upgrade to surplus money financial management, increase [investment account];



(5) Add hot chat and trading pairs sharing;



(6) Optimize the performance and solve the problems such as lag and flash back of some models.



Section 3: Operation Trends

1.According to ZB.com officials, the ninth ZB.com's hot chat AMA was successfully launched at 20:00 on June 4. Overseas operation manager of GST Evans was invited to share on the live broadcast. The topic of this in-depth dialogue is "GST coin - break the traditional payment method", and in-depth discussion was conducted between Evans and Journey, ZB big customer director. GST is decentralized business application platform that breaks the traditional payment.



2.According to ZB.com officials, the tenth ZB.com's hot chat AMA was successfully launched at 20:00 on June 9. CEO of Coin919 Liu Bo was invited to share on the live broadcast. The topic of this in-depth dialogue is "Coin919 - How to buy low and sell high with grid trading?", and in-depth discussion was conducted between Liu Bo and Journey, ZB big customer director. Coin919 is a platform focused on digital asset management and quantitative trading. It was established in June 2017 and registered in Seychelles. It is committed to serving digital asset investors and building a first-class digital asset management platform.



3.According to ZB.com officials, the eleventh ZB.com's hot chat AMA was successfully launched at 20:00 on June 10. COO of Crypto.com Eric was invited to share on the live broadcast. The topic of this in-depth dialogue is "Crypto.com - making crypto usable in the real world", and in-depth discussion was conducted between Eric and Journey, ZB big customer director. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance.