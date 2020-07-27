Biweekly ZB.com Report: ZB, Huobi, and OKex Are Invite to Attend the 2nd Chain Plus Blockchain New Finance Summit

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2020 --Section 1: Platform Trends



1. On July 1, ZB.com issued an official announcement saying that to meet the trading needs of users, ZB.com adjusted the leverage multiples of some margin trading pairs. ZB.com launched the "High Leverage, Unchanged Interest Rate" activity at 16:00 On July 2, 2020, Hong Kong time. During the activity period, the borrow the high leverage of the currency, and after the borrowed currency exceeds the interest capped multiple, the part beyond the interest capped multiple will not be calculated interest. For more details please view ZB's official announcement.



2. To thank users for their support, ZB.com launched "Deposit ZB to Get Airdrop DSF" activity jointly with DSF project team. ZB.com took a snapshot of the ZB accounts at 12:00 on July 3, 2020, Hong Kong time. Users whose ZB balance is more than 1000 ZB in the spot account at the time of snapshot will be eligible for sharing airdrop of 250,000 DSF.



DSF is distributed social finance platform developed on ethereum, and positioned as Ethereum DeFi ecosystem infrastructure.The social relations of users in DSF are recorded on the blockchain through a unique chain-connected social contract, which is deeply integrated with various DeFi distributed financial applications.



Section 2: Operation Trends



1.On July 3, the second Chain Plus New Blockchain Finance Summit was successfully held in Shanghai. Three leading exchanges, Huobi, ZB.com and OKEx, attended and delivered speeches to give industry insights.ZB.com CEO Omar, was invited to give a speech: 7 Years, Just the Beginning. He explained that the key to ZB.com's safe operation in the past 7 Years lies in its excellent team, technical research and product focus, so that ZB was rated as one of top 5 by CMC in 2019 and one of the most popular head exchanges by Russian foreign media in 2020 Q1.



The second Chain Plus Blockchain New Finance Summit in 2020, with the theme of "Restructuring a new Generation of Financial infrastructure", invited leading domestic financial industry, science and technology experts and scholars, and top practitioners to jointly discuss China's innovation and development in the new blockchain financial era.



2. At 19:30 on July 15, Omar, CEO of ZB.com, conducted an online live broadcast at the invitation of Consensus to discuss the theme "Exploring the Investment Function of the second Half of the Year", Shared the current market views and contributed valuable investment strategies to many users.



About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group's flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world's largest trading communities.



ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world's first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea's Bithi.



Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open source their reports and analysis for the public.



Learn more about ZB Exchange by visiting www.zb.com