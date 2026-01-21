Bixler Insurance Inc., Specializes in Homeowners Insurance in Fort Wayne and Decatur, IN, and Medicare Supplements in Berne and Bluffton, Indiana

Decatur, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2026 --Some things just can't be left to chance—like the home with a lifetime of memories or the coverage that protects health in retirement. At Bixler Insurance Inc., two areas matter most: keeping homes safe and making sure seniors have support when they need it most. That's why the agency now focuses on homeowners insurance in Fort Wayne and Decatur, Indiana, as well as Medicare supplements for individuals living in Berne and Bluffton, IN.



Home damage is a severe headache. Fires, storms, or unexpected accidents can turn a regular day into one filled with questions. Without the right policy in place, replacing everything from furniture to clothing is impossible. Bixler Insurance Inc. works with families nationwide, walking them through many options. Whether it's a townhome in Decatur or a suburban house in Fort Wayne, their team comes up with coverage that fits the space and the lifestyle.



What sets them apart is how they walk people through their options. They don't just push out quotes and call it a day. They sit down, ask the right questions, and ensure policies account for every important detail—from living expenses after a loss to protecting treasured belongings. It's not a rush job. It's a thoughtful partnership.



Bixler Insurance also helps seniors plan with Medicare supplements. Navigating healthcare costs later in life can get overwhelming. The agency takes the time to explain what's covered, what's not, and what gaps could cause financial strain. Whether for outpatient care or prescription coverage, the focus stays on peace of mind and predictable support.



With deep ties to Bluffton, Fort Wayne, and communities across the region, Bixler Insurance is more than a provider—it's a neighbor looking out for others. Every home is protected, every policy is explained, and every family is covered, making it feel one step closer to a stronger community.



For more information on medicare supplements in Berne and Bluffton, Indiana, visit https://bixlerinsurance.com/medicare-advantage-plans-part-d-supplements-prescription-drug-plans-new-haven-deactur-fort-wayne/.



Call 800-562-3598 for details.



About Bixler Insurance Inc.

Bixler Insurance Inc., is an independent insurance agency serving families and individuals throughout Northeast Indiana. With decades of trusted service, they offer various coverage options, including homeowners, renters, auto, life, Medicare supplements, and business insurance. Their commitment is rooted in education, personalization, and strong local relationships.