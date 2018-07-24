Biz Value LTD Assists in Corporation Dissolution in New York City and New York County, New York

Greenlawn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --Closing a corporation and winding up a business operation is a legal process and the process requires several steps. To avoid any legal hassles, it is always recommended to seek legal advice before dissolving any business operation. Informally closing a company or business by ceasing all business operation is not the best option for it opens one to potential lawsuits and later liability.



It is imperative to seek advice from a lawyer or tax professional considering the legal aspects. Besides, it involves filling the necessary documents with the proper state agencies. Biz Value LTD is a recognized name in the field of corporation dissolution in New York City and New York County, New York. The company has professionals who have a proven track record of providing a credible analysis of business accounts for more than a decade now.



At Biz Value LTD, the professionals assist their clients with closing their business effectively and successfully. Be it sole proprietorship or partnership or be it a corporation, the company will help with filling specific forms before the account can be closed. Many other complicated steps need to be followed while planning to close a business. All these phases will efficiently be carried out with the help of the professionals.



Those who would like to proceed with dissolving corporation will need to pay a dissolution fee as well as file all tax reports and pay all tax dues, including any late penalties and interest before the company can be dissolved.



Once the contact and payment are submitted, they will prepare all the necessary documentation and send it to the clients by mail or fax for their signature. It is important to note that an officer of the corporation should sign the documentation. Once it's approved and returned to the clients by mail or fax, the certification of dissolution will be filed with the state within 24 hours.



About BizValue, Ltd.

BizValue, Ltd. is a middle-market accounting & business consultancy firm with offices in New York City, Long Island, and Raleigh, North Carolina. They are an affiliate of the National Business Valuation Group which, with over 20 offices throughout the United States, ranks among the largest business valuation associations in the country.