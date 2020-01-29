Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Businesses in New Jersey and surrounding states find that Bizhub copiers are better for business than traditional copy machines and printers that are old and outdated.



Bizhub copiers, better known as Konica Minolta Bizhub MFPs are multi-function copier/printers that help increase productivity in the workplace with their efficient and professional function. In addition to high-quality copying, printing, laser technology, and PDF scanning, these Bizhub copiers have become a popular choice amongst business owners for their many other benefits.



Bizhub copiers are one of the leading designs in user-friendly technology. Decorated with a variety of user-friendly features, Konica Minolta Bizhub MFP makes everyday use stress-free. The Bizhub copier is equipped with touchscreen technology, simple preset controls, printing functions from a variety of devices (including smartphones), a scanning function, and custom settings that help you pick and choose the features that you desire.



In addition to their user-friendly functionality, bizhub copiers offer dynamic printer and scanner features. Not only do these copiers lead in efficiency, but they also lead in creating beautiful high-resolution copiers and scans that outweigh the printer technology of competitors. Laser printing technology produces clear black and white/color prints. With cloud printing function you can save scans to the cloud for later or choose to print high-resolution on the spot.



For businesses both big and small, Bizhub copiers provide convenience in the office with their sleek and efficient design. Document Solutions offers Konica Minolta Bizhub copiers to businesses in New Jersey that are advanced and affordable.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions provides New Jersey businesses with quality office equipment to increase productivity and overall satisfaction in the workplace. With over 20 years of experience offering quality office equipment, Document Solutions' extensive portfolio of quality office supplies gives businesses the versatility they need to select the office equipment they require at an attractive rate. From Bizhub copiers, IT security, 3i watercoolers and more, Document Solutions stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and trends in office equipment, ensuring that your company gets the very best. To get a quote and learn more about the products available to you, call (908) 653-0600.



For more information, please visit www.dsbls.com