BizIQ Ranks on Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Straight Year

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2020 --BizIQ is delighted to announce its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has appeared on the list, showcasing its continued excellence as a thriving small business. BizIQ is ranked No. 4,576, with revenue growth of 69 percent in the trailing three-year period.



BizIQ is recognized for providing affordable marketing services that include website design and development, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, reputation management, chat bot software and much more. The company has continued to evolve its services in the context of market demand, staying current on trends and practices defining the digital marketing landscape.



"BizIQ strives to give small businesses a complete range of services that help them establish themselves online, so they can win in their local markets," says Ryan Russell, CEO at BizIQ. "We're honored to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. It's a clear sign that our mission and our approach are working, and that we're delivering results that are valuable to small businesses."



Formed in 2011, BizIQ has officially made the Inc. 5000 list for more than half of its years in operation. BizIQ first premiered on the list in 2016, at No. 956. Since then, the company has maintained its revenue growth year-over-year, showing consistency and staying power matched by few other companies on the list.



The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.



For more information about BizIQ and the services it offers to small businesses, or to inquire about pricing or company information, please visit www.biziq.com.



About BizIQ

BizIQ is a local search marketing specialist, serving small businesses across North America. The company offers complete online marketing packages, as well as delineated digital services to help SMBs get traction in their local markets. Serving all industries, BizIQ offers web design and development, SEO/SEM services, directory and citation management, PPC and social ads, video marketing, reputation management, copywriting and more. To date, BizIQ has served more than 20,000 small business clients. For more information, visit www.biziq.com.



About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.