BizTechWomen Virtual Conference Announces Actress Kim Coles as Keynote Speaker

Genia Stevens, founder of the BizTechWomen virtual conference series, is happy to announce that actress, comedian and entrepreneur Kim Coles is the keynote speaker for the March 2016 conference. PayPal, Privy.com and Arkon are the conference's corporate sponsors.



BizTechWomen is a virtual conference series delivered using live streaming tools Periscope and Facebook Live. BizTechWomen features 18 women speakers, including April Mason, the head of marketing efforts for PayPal's Working Capital program. Each speaker will present a session designed to help women entrepreneurs build a bigger, better, stronger business.



"I so love the spirit and energy of collaboration and sisterhood that the BizTechWomen conference is providing. I can't wait to experience it all," says Coles.



"The BizTechWomen conference is designed to provide great how-to information for any entrepreneur who wants to grow her business, but she's unable to travel to a traditional in-person conference," says April Butcher, founder of PeriUnion, BizTechWomen's marketing partner.



Conference attendees can view sessions from anywhere Wi-Fi access is available using their smartphone or tablet. "The conference is free to ensure that all of the informative sessions are available for anyone who wants to access them," says Stevens.



Live streaming conference sessions provides benefits that webinars, the usual format for virtual conferences, do not provide. "Visual communication combined with real-time interaction allows the attendees to have a sense of real connectivity," says Stevens.



PayPal has donated ten $100 gift cards to give away to conference attendees. Arkon, a manufacturer of high quality mounts for cameras and phones, has donated two prize packages to give away to attendees. And, Privy, a list growth and lead capture tool for businesses of all sizes, has provided BizTechWomen with a coupon code that will allow users to upgrade their monthly plan. The code will be provided during the conference.



BizTechWomen is a conference series, with one conference happening each season. The first BizTechWomen conference was December 1 – 3, 2015 and had over 1500 people attend 11 sessions. The next conference is June 28 – 30, 2016.



About BizTechWomen

BizTechWomen is a virtual conference series for women entrepreneurs. Sessions are delivered via live streaming on Periscope and Facebook Live. Speakers provide valuable information that will help women entrepreneurs grow a bigger, better, stronger business. BizTechWomen was founded by Genia Stevens, owner of Belwah Media, a digital marketing agency based in Beloit, WI.



Visit http://biztechwomen.com to learn more.