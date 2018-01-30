BizValue Ltd Offers Shareholder Oppression in New York City and New York County, New York

Greenlawn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Since its inception, BizValue, Ltd has striven to integrate business valuation and forensic accounting to achieve the most accurate results for their clients. The profession has witnessed remarkable change over the last decade and parameter for accuracy and credibility in litigation has risen to all-time high. BizValue is one such company that offers solution keeping up with this rising standard. It is their firm belief that accurate and credible financial analysis in both valuation and forensic accounting is achieved through a combination of many different elements of expertise.



At BizValue, the experts make sure that their analysis meets the highest professional standards in the industry. Not only do they fit these rules most professionally but also they go an extra mile with their advanced approach and commitment to client service. With industry experts and other professionals, they strive to combine sophisticated business valuation methodology and forensic accounting to provide their clients with an arsenal of resources resulting in a level of accuracy, credibility and client service that they believe to be unmatched by other agencies.



One of the specialty price areas of the company in which they provide creative and individualized support to their clients is the shareholder oppression in New York City and New York County, New York. With in-depth knowledge and resources to their engagements, they provide the highest professional standards and maximum value to their clients. The goal is not just to help the clients get out of the dispute but also to provide the clients with some sound advice and guidance. As a trusted names in the area, they can successfully deal with such dispute and litigation settlement.



For more information on corporation dissolutions in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina, feel free to call them, or visit http://www.bizvalueltd.com/.



About BizValue, Ltd.

BizValue, Ltd. is a middle-market accounting & business consultancy firm with offices in New York City, Long Island, and Raleigh, North Carolina. They are an affiliate of the National Business Valuation Group which, with over 20 offices throughout the United States, ranks among the largest business valuation associations in the country.