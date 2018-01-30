BizValue Ltd Simplifies Corporation Dissolution in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina

Greenlawn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --It is pretty unfortunate when someone is planning to dissolve their company or business in the areas of New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Financial difficulties, retirements, break of partnerships, there can be ample reasons behind it. However, before dissolving the business, it is important to get assistance from the right professional team. Since there might be loose ends and legal complexities, it is crucial to find the right company that can be trusted upon. BizValue Ltd is one such company that one can rely upon without any hesitation. When it comes to any legal complexities, they are the right team to take care of it.



The experts at BizValue Ltd. help one take the right steps when it comes to corporation dissolution in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. If someone is the sole proprietor of the company, then it is entirely his/her decision, and the person is not required to inform anyone. If there is a partner for the business without having any written proof of the partnership agreement, then one notice is enough to let them know. However, if one is already in a partnership agreement, it is compulsory to follow the rules of the dissolution that includes an article of incorporation or state laws.



While filing article dissolution, one may need to notify the tax authority and get the settlement done while filing article dissolution. The creditors should be informed about the decision so that they initiate the credit settlement as well. BizValue Ltd helps with this section and prepares their clients for the next and final step which is to track down the money in the market and start collecting them too. After that, they help in selling out the assets, and if there is any stock or financial asset, they will do the needful to distribute them to stakeholders.



About BizValue, Ltd.

BizValue, Ltd. is a middle-market accounting & business consultancy firm with offices in New York City, Long Island, and Raleigh, North Carolina. They are an affiliate of the National Business Valuation Group which, with over 20 offices throughout the United States, ranks among the largest business valuation associations in the country.