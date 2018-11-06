BizValue Ltd Specializes in Forensic Accounting in New York City and New York County NY

Greenlawn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Due to the risk of fraud and scams, forensic accounting has gained excellence in recent times. In the past, it was more of bookkeeping performed in huge ledgers. It is no longer the same as it used to be.



Over the years, the practice has seen lots of improvement. It is now more advanced and sophisticated, thanks to newer technology. The old journals and ledgers had long been replaced by computer using accounting software. Also, a lot more transparency is in demand now.



To keep abreast of the technological advancements, it is necessary to hire experts who have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field of accounting. BizValue Ltd specializes in forensic analytics which includes the procurement and analysis of electronic data to reconstruct, detect, or otherwise support a claim of financial fraud.



The entire process of forensic accounting in New York City and New York County NY stringently passes through the necessary steps including data collection, data preparation, data analysis, and reporting. At BizValue Ltd, the professionals are experts in all four aspects.



Due to the increased sophistication of fraud and scams, it has become all the more important to hire experts who have prior experience in conducting a fraud investigation. At BizValue Ltd, the professionals are experts who are independent and unbiased to conduct an investigation.



The overall objective of such investigation is to determine if any material financial irregularities or improprieties have occurred or quantify whether or not such irregularities lead to any monetary loss. Usually, this kind of services is sought after by the Banks, Corporates, Regulators, and other law enforcement officials.



The experts at BizValue Ltd are proficient in tracing and identifying client assets that are in the unlawful possession or control of third parties. In situations like these, they react quickly and confidently to safeguard assets and reputation.



For more information about FMV fair value in Nassau County and New York City NY, visit http://www.bizvalueltd.com/fair-value-for-financial-reporting.



About BizValue, Ltd.

BizValue, Ltd. is a middle-market accounting & business consultancy firm with offices in New York City, Long Island, and Raleigh, North Carolina. They are an affiliate of the National Business Valuation Group which, with over 20 offices throughout the United States, ranks among the largest business valuation associations in the country.