B&J International Launches Website Featuring Quality Gardening Supplies and Decor

Buddie Wood is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.BudsGardenStore.com. The website offers a wide variety of gardening supplies and decor, with a particular focus on fancy backyard birding and outdoor decor items, sleek patio fire pits and grills, and useful disability gardening supplies. Wood was inspired by his own experiences as an avid gardener, as he is disabled and grew up on a farm with a passion for the beauty of nature. After working with the elderly and seeing a big demand for gardening for the disabled and the way that gardening brings inspiration for everyone who does it, Wood wanted to help others get the products that they would need to create a beautiful garden retreat, no matter what their age or ability is.



There are many excellent gardening products featured within the merchandise of BudsGardenStore.com. The website carries items including outdoor decor such as yard signs and garden fountains; patio items including outdoor benches and hammocks as well as hammock accessories; plant and garden supplies including indoor plants and natural decorative wreaths; disability gardening supplies such as lightweight gardening tools; and more. In the future, Wood plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include more disability gardening items such as raised garden beds and garden lighting as well as an even greater variety of garden tools and supplies.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Wood regarding each and every transaction made on BudsGardenStore.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that includes something for every gardening taste and style. The website features an attractive and easy to navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a stylish patio furniture set to enjoy an outdoor barbecue or a beautiful garden statue to complement their plants and flowers.



To complement the main website, Wood is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheGardenToolsBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to garden decor and care in general such as finding solar path lights, adding some personality with festive wreaths, and the beauty of a mosaic birdbath. Wood hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding quality products to create your most refreshing garden space.



