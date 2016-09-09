BJS Creative Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Crafting Supplies

Lacey, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Becky Schaufler is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.CreativeCraftsOnline.com. The website offers a wide variety of crafting supplies including knitting and crocheting products, specialized yarns and threads, beading and quilting supplies, and little known craft essentials. Becky was inspired by her own undying love of crafting and the fact that she often has a hard time finding the right supplies for her creations. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Becky wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can unleash all of their creativity and make everything from a gorgeous wire pendant for their next night out to an adorable knitted animal friend.



There are many excellent crafting supplies featured within the merchandise of CreativeCraftsOnline.com. The website carries items including knitting supplies such as looms, needles, and knitting books; crocheting supplies including crochet hooks of all varieties and crochet craft guide books; origami animal sculpture and geometric origami guides; crafting kits such as scarf knitting and chalk-style notes kits; and more. In the future, Becky plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include instruction books for beading and knitting as well as beading and knitting kits. Becky also plans to offer local area knitting and crocheting classes for both left and right-handed people to give them a true hands-on experience, as she is both right and left-handed and can cater to individual preferences. In addition, Becky is excited to feature a "handmade items" and "special orders" area on the website where customers will be able to order handmade items like Barbie doll clothes or special orders like a personalized sweater featuring a quote from their favorite movie.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Becky regarding each and every transaction made on CreativeCraftsOnline.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of crafting products and valuable crafting services that is based on her own firsthand experience with crafting and the products that are available on the website.



To complement the main website, Becky is also launching a blog located at http://www.CreativeCraftsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality crafting supplies in general such as learning a new creative outlet with craft kits, fun and educational origami for kids, and finding discount knitting supplies. Becky hopes to give valuable tips and information on getting the most fulfillment from crafting with quality supplies.



