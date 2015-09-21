Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Four black female engineering alums have joined forces to launch My Muse Dolls, a socially-minded children's company that gives girls the chance to design customizable dolls that represent their likeness, and uses the "girl-powered" revenue from product sales to fund a portfolio of social impact organizations dedicated to advancing the agenda and maximizing the potential within girls around the world.



Guided by their core vision "For every girl to see her beauty, for every girl to seize her dream", CEO Ebele Kemery, a 2007 Electrical Engineering graduate of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Arts, explains "My Muse Dolls is about inclusivity, inspiration, and transferring the power of product choice and self-representation to girls. As a girl selects from various hair textures, skin tones, and contemporary international fashion to create her personalized Muse Doll, she is funding a My Muse Doll charity partner's initiative that provides another girl in the world a chance to bridge the gap between aspiration and achievement. For us, this is the meaning of global sisterhood."



The company's website, mymusedolls.com, boasts a virtual dressing room, "Build-My-Muse", to facilitate the visualization of the wide and colorful assortment of product combinations available. Torlisa Jeffrey, Chief Marketing Officer and a 2006 Wellesley College Computer Science alumna spearheaded this virtual dressing room, and explains "My Muse Dolls is here to Inspire Pride, Ignite Choice, and Institute Change. We've created a high-quality product to heighten esteem in personal beauty while celebrating the diversity and varying representation of beauty worldwide. Girls should be happy with who they see in the mirror on a physical and intellectual level. Normalizing a more inclusive view of beauty can go hand-in-hand with normalizing a girl's confidence in high academic achievement and ambitious professional aspirations."



Along with the customizable dolls, My Muse's product launch is headlined by named 9-year-old "Feature Dolls" with accompanying personas that educate girls around the world about each other's customs while nurturing and celebrating this narrative of global sisterhood. The three current Feature Dolls are Liliana™, the aspiring film director hailing from New York, NY USA; Keva™ the lawyer-to-be from Atlanta, GA USA; and Adamma™, a budding mechanical engineer from Lagos, Nigeria.



"Our global outlook is shaped by recognition that rapid globalization has created today's modern girl who shares more in common with her global counterparts than she ever has in human history, " says Amaka Cypriana Uzoh, who received her Biomedical Engineering from Harvard University in 2011 and directs the My Muse's Partnerships and Digital Strategy. Uzoh continues, "Play can be a powerful teaching tool for discussing mutual understanding, intercultural appreciation, and respectful curiosity. While My Muse Dolls is about 'I am beautiful', it's just as much about 'And so are you'."



My Muse Dolls began shipping to customers on September 2, 2015. To learn more, visit mymusedolls.com or connect via Facebook - facebook.com/mymusedolls, Twitter - twitter.com/mymusedolls, Instagram - instagram.com/mymusedolls, and Pinterest - pinterest.com/mymusedolls



Email info@mymusedolls.com to request a free brochure or to inquire about inclusion in the My Muse Dolls designated charity partnership portfolio.



About My Muse

