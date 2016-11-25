Black Friday Deals on Beds Reviewed by Memory Foam Mattress Guide

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Black Friday mattress sales offer many opportunities to save on all types of buys. The November holiday is also one of the few times each year to find sales on luxury items like memory foam beds.



Catering to those seeking better sleep this Thanksgiving, Memory Foam Mattress Guide, a blog specializing on bed education, produces an annual guide to navigating deals and getting the best bed.



Updated November 22 the guide, "2016's Best Black Friday Deals on Memory Foam Mattresses," features current deals advertised by retailers. Memory Foam Mattress Guide aims to help take the stress out of holiday shopping by comparing deals in advance and giving readers information on purchasing memory foam beds.



The guide lists current Black Friday deals on memory foam mattresses from a range of retail stores and brands including Sears, Serta, Tempurpedic, Macy's and others. Several mattresses are compared ranging in price from budget to luxury. For each bed, the guide lists basic quality information, review scores and more in tables sorted by price.



Based on their research, editors select a couple "Best Bets", deemed to offer good value and potential satisfaction. This year's Black Friday mattress deal picks from the blog include beds from Amerisleep and Tempurpedic.



Since memory foam remains a lesser-known product versus traditional spring beds, many shoppers find the buying process intimidating. In this Black Friday buying guide, editors explain the basics of these beds for those new to the market.



Concepts like foam density are defined and differences between different types of foam and mattress constructions are explained to clear up common points of confusion. Warranties and returns are also discussed, all with the goal of enabling shoppers to make informed comparisons when shopping sales.



For readers seeking additional information, the guide also includes links to articles on choosing the right memory foam mattress, popular brand comparisons, money-saving tips and more.



MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.