Titled, "2015 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Mattress Sale Trends," the guide features dozens of deals on beds updated November 25 along with curated top picks and an overview of trends shoppers can expect to see this year. Designed to make busy holiday sales less confusing and easier to navigate, the article enables readers to compare diverse mattresses side-by-side and save time.



In the guide, sales are grouped into categories by mattress type, including: memory foam, latex, innersprings and adjustable beds. The sales come from national department stores, mattress showrooms, online brands, and discount stores.



Beyond simply listing sales, The Best Mattress researches each bed on sale to provide a basic overview of information. Easy-to-read comparison tables feature specification details like foam density and coil count when available on over 20 beds, and also includes warranty and price details.



From the deals released thus far, offers range from discount beds below $500 to savings on high-end luxury and organic mattress brands. The Best Mattress guide highlights a handful of mattresses they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price.



Their selections for top Black Friday mattress deals in 2015 include:



- The Revere Bed memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com.

- The Serta Perfect Sleeper Elite Gentle Isle pillowtop innerspring mattress from Macy's.

- The Harmony Bed organic latex mattress from Astrabeds.com.



Leading trends seen this year include early starting dates for sales, growth of online offers, rebates and free boxsprings, and more adjustable bed offers. The guide also features a few important tips for coming home with the best mattress during sales. Recommendations include researching options before buying, taking the time to ask questions, comparing mattress quality rather than discounts, and checking return policies.



For readers interested in learning more about beds or mattress shopping, the blog also hosts several other detailed mattress guides and comparisons.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.