Black Hills Plastic Surgery in Rapid City, SD to Host Open House in Celebration of Merger with Black Hills Medical Spa

Rapid City, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Black Hills Plastic Surgery, the leading cosmetic surgery provider in Rapid City, SD recently announced their merger with Black Hills Medical Spa that will take place early 2016. The practice will host an open house in celebration of their merger at the Black Hills Plastic Surgery office located at 3615 East 5th Street, Suite 101 on February 4th, 2016.



Prior to the merger, Black Hills Plastic Surgery and Black Hills Med Spa operated as partners but still separate entities. The purpose of the merger is to offer coordination and care for patients, making it easier for patients who utilize and enjoy both aspects of the practice.



Black Hills Med Spa is the only medical spa in Rapid City, SD that is supervised by board-certified plastic surgeons. They provide non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments for the face and body to help patients look and feel their best. Some of these services include laser hair removal, cool sculpting non-invasive fat elimination, Botox and dermal fillers, laser tattoo removal, and other skincare services.



Black Hills Plastic Surgery is also known as a premier provider of comprehensive cosmetic surgery procedures. They serve patients in the greater Rapid City area as well as parts of Wyoming, Nebraska, and Montana. Currently, they offer two satellite locations in Gillette, WY and Scottsbluff, NE.



The services offered at Black Hills Plastic Surgery range from breast enhancement and reconstructive procedures to body contouring procedures and corrective facial surgery procedures. They operate a fully accredited surgical center on-site that is run by board certified plastic surgeons Dr. Robert J. Schutz and Dr. Mary C. Snyder.



About Dr. Robert J. Schutz and Dr. Mary C. Snyder

Dr. Schutz has more than 20 years of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. He completed medical school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a plastic surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and a plastic surgery residency at Tulane University Medical Center. He specializes in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, breast cancer and reconstruction, wound healing, and burn wound management.



Dr. Snyder is also board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology – head and neck surgery. She previously served as an assistant professor in plastic surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She specializes in facial reconstruction, body contouring, breast enhancement, and breast reconstruction.



For more information about the merger of Black Hills Plastic Surgery and Black Hills Med Spa, or to find more information about the open house that they will be hosting on February 4th, please visit www.blackhillsplasticsurgery.com.