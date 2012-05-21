Black Knight Dating Society Launches Online Dating Site Catering to Women Who Love Black Men

Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2012 --Modern society has come to embrace the idea of interracial dating and marriage. No longer is it taboo as In the United States alone, 4.6% of African-American men married a woman outside their race in 2007, and those numbers continue to rise. With the emergence of online dating, more and more interracial communities continue to populate the web, providing venue for single women to meet, date and create lasting relationships with single black men.



Embracing all women of all backgrounds, Black Knight Dating Society (BKDS) has launched a new website in efforts to provide women an online platform for finding the black man of their dreams. More than just a regular dating site, Black Knight Dating Society provides its members to two major advantages.



First, the site’s core values aims to shatter traditional methods of meeting interesting, fun and intriguing black men. With half a million members worldwide, both men and women can communicate, connect and find the love they truly deserve.



“The site is for the love of black men. Our philosophy behind the site was to promote that True Love knoweth not the color of one’s skin but rather the color of one’s soul. We have a community that promotes respect towards all women,” explained Treyzell Thomas of BKDS.



Secondly, the site is free to join and allows members full access to profile listings and photos. It aims to provide a fun, social community to meet positive black men who are looking to make that special connection with that special someone. Members have an easy way to meet interesting and exciting single men. Highlighting the cost savings, the best part of BKDS is that there is no price gouging on monthly payments.



According to the website, members can enjoy full access for the entire year for just $50 dollars for 12 Month Silver Membership.



“It was important that we kept the Member Fee affordable for everyone,” stated Mr. Thomas. “Our most popular membership is just $35 dollars for a 12 Month Gold Membership, then $10 dollars a month for BKDS Club Membership. I’m excited about the Gold Membership, we wanted to give back into the community, and this package does that. As an exclusive BKDS Member you will receive discounted pricing on Cell Phones, Cars, Car Insurance and a Host of other everyday products. BKDS Club Members will also receive discounts to various BKDS events, throughout the United States.”



Offering powerful matching options, members can use the Quick Search feature to find other members who also interested in dating black men. The Advanced Search option enables singles to browse listings based on various search and match options. Once the perfect search profile has been created, members can save for later and conveniently use the same settings next time they visit the site.



Members who are looking for someone local in their area can filter their search to those living within a specific zip code area.



In addition to the listings, BlackKnightDatingSociety.com also offers a robust forum, allowing people to post topics on issues from dating to sports to politics and anything in between. It also serves as is a great place to make new friends, find advice and engage in intellectual conversations.



Members who are social butterflies can take advantage of the website’s chat feature that allows participants to have real-time chats with other members. Private chat sessions are also available for those private, intimate conversations with close friends.



Women who want to connect with their Black Knight can visit http://www.blackknightdating.com for more information.