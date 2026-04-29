Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2026 --Finding mold on a property in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Detroit, Novi, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas means at least two things: that there is a moisture issue, and that the mold needs to be properly removed. And when it comes to it being black mold, this definitely means a call to T.A.C.T. of Detroit for proper removal. All mold needs to be found so that nothing is left behind to continue to cause problems, then that mold must be properly removed so that it doesn't disturb and spread the spores around the building further. Their team has been trained on these removal techniques for the protection of themselves as well as others. In some cases, the mold is bad enough that rather than cleaning, the affected materials need to be removed and replaced with new materials. And they will also work to correct the conditions that allowed the mold to take hold in the first place. Contact them today to learn more about black mold removal.



While mold itself is naturally occurring, only when it is in large concentrations is it harmful to people. But there can often be other significant incidents that precipitate the growth of mold. For example, a home may experience a sewer backup where significant amounts of liquid affect a large area, providing a great place for mold to take hold. Flooding is another potential source for mold growth, which is why these incidents must be tackled as soon as possible to minimize mold growth.



Mold usually grows in areas where we don't always go much of the time, including in crawl spaces under homes or in attics where improper ventilation happens. The different signs of mold, including a musty smell, point to mold being an issue, but it then needs to be found in order to be dealt with. And post-remediation testing will confirm that they have gotten rid of it all.



This certification is a great way to know that clients are dealing with an organization that has taken the time to understand how best to remove mold and keep it from returning. They utilize proper containment methods to prevent the spread of spores and use HEPA filtration. All of the team also uses personal protective equipment to protect themselves and others and complies with OSHA regulations. There are IICRC standards for professional mold remediation that the team also follows every time they remove mold.



When clients discover that they have black mold, or any mold, growing on a property in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Detroit, Novi, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas, make a call to the team at T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They will come and evaluate the extent of the mold infestation and then make a plan for complete black mold removal as well as deal with the conditions that allowed it to grow. Contact them today for more details on black mold removal.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.