Black-Owned Beauty Brand Launches in Sally Beauty Supply in the Midst of Global Pandemic

Owings Mills, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --Cindy Tawiah, entrepreneur and founder of the transformational hair care brand Diva By Cindy is proud to highlight the launch of her hair care products in Sally Beauty Supply stores across the country. Diva By Cindy is a natural and alcohol free hair care brand with extreme detangling abilities. Founder and former RN Cindy Tawiah was inspired to make nail polish and lipstick by a Chemistry teacher in Ghana, West Africa. Parental pressure resulted in a pursuit of a career in the medical field for 13 years. In 2004 Tawiah opened her first salon and later developed the brand in 2007.



In 2017 Diva By Cindy hair care products opened the first natural hair care kiosk in the Baltimore/Washington International airport. In 2019, they revolutionized the industry by launching BWI's first natural hair automated vending machine, affirming their place in the modernization of the beauty industry.



For Cindy Tawiah, owner of Diva By Cindy, it has been more than a 10-year operation to achieve this milestone. She has consistently pitched her products to Sally Beauty Supply over the years. Cindy's story is a journey of perseverance, persistence and opportune timing. "Businesses have had to re adjust by cause of COVID-19. It's been very challenging for most, but Sally's has made it all worthwhile."



Diva By Cindy is available in over 1,500 Sally Beauty Supply stores in the United States. For more information check www.divabycindy.com or https://www.sallybeauty.com/.