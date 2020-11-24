Castroville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2020 --Independent publishing house, Black Rose Writing, announces a special 99¢ Kindle offer of Dr. Robert M. Fleisher's latest work, "The American Strangler," a captivating thriller for lovers of vigilante fiction.



Black Rose Writing has again reiterated its goal of providing lovers of literature with some of the best works from talented minds with the release of The American Strangler on July 16, 2020. The novel is the second novel from Robert M. Fleisher, as he delivers an amazing piece of psychological thriller/adult fiction for lovers of vigilante fiction and people with mixed feelings about the legal profession.



The American Strangler chronicles the experience of Dr. Ron Rellick as he tries to deal with issues surrounding a legal tussle that led to him losing everything, including his sanity, to a malpractice claim and subsequently he goes homicidal. The novel is a double-edged sword that looks at the corrupt legal system that is strangling America and the creation of a serial killer that aims to strangle the system. The good man turned violent dedicated all he had to avenge the injustice meted out to him.



Officially released on July 16th, "The American Strangler" has caught the eyes of lovers of literature, receiving accolades from different quarters. "One word review? Incredible. I've been drawn into this book more than I thought I'd be, which was unexpected, and because of how complex and involving the story is, it's taken me much longer to get through it than I anticipated. I wanted to take in every bit of information and fully understand the position the main characters were in, and as a result, I think I'd put this book up there in my top five of the year so far. Fleisher is an absolute literary wizard!" – A Quintillion Words



"The American Strangler" is currently available across several platforms, including Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.



For more information about the novel and other works from Dr. Robert M. Fleisher, please visit Facebook and Novelsmith Books.



Author Robert M. Fleisher

Dr. Fleisher holds a BA in psychology and DMD with a specialty in endodontics. He has written for professional journals and authored eight published books on difficult subjects. He is also an active member of The International Thriller Writers.



About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company regards authors as individual people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.



Media Contact

Black Rose Writing

Christopher Miller, Social Media & Marketing

pr@blackrosewriting.com

210-767-3256

P.O. Box 1540 Castroville TX 78009 USA

https://www.blackrosewriting.com/