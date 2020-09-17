New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --Nearly twelve weeks after the full-cast audiobook premiere, Black Rose Writing will release the paperback and Kindle editions of TORO today.



Though the 2020 Fiesta of San Fermín and the running of the bulls were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, we can still celebrate the international holiday and centuries-old tradition with Alicía Catalina Cortés in Andrew Avner's debut Latinx middle grade novel entitled TORO.



TORO is a pocket testimonial to the female protagonist's fight for equality and empowerment. It also represents and celebrates diverse experiences and identities.



"A charming and engaging fantasy with characters readers will love and a strong positive message." —Kirkus Reviews



"A highly appealing novel for youngsters that delivers important messages and themes in an entertaining and charming style." —Sublime Book Review



"Great messages for young people of love, acceptance, gender empowerment, honesty, friendship, and going after what one wants abound in TORO, Andrew Avner's one-of-a-kind, animal-populated novel for middle readers." —IndieReader



Alicía Catalina Cortés is a fast and fiery Spanish cow who desperately wants to run with the bulls in Pamplona—but since she's a cow, tradition forbids her to partake in the fiesta of San Fermín. Through her journey, Alicía learns that to be noble and brave, she must follow her dream and her heart, even if it means defying tradition.



TORO is set in the colorful backdrop of Pamplona, Spain during the fiesta of San Fermín and the running of the bulls, famed as one of the most exhilarating, dangerous, and spectacular events around the world. Ultimately, it's a heartfelt, coming-of-age fable told from the cattle's point of view. Like Charlotte's Web, The Jungle Book, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, anthropomorphic talking animals drive the narrative.



Black Rose Writing will release both the Kindle and paperback editions of this delightful Latinx novel via Amazon and all major booksellers on September 17, 2020; it is also available as an audiobook on Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books with spectacular narration by Brad Raider, extraordinary full-cast performances by George Spielvogel, Malili Dib, Leila Cohen, Yolanda Corrales, and author Andrew Avner, plus world-class post-production by Jacob Morgan.



Philadelphian Andrew Avner graduated with honors from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Television. After working in Manhattan with Academy Award-winning producer David Brown, Avner relocated to Los Angeles to develop his own original material. He's currently writing and producing short films for The Walt Disney Company while penning his next novel.



Visit him at www.andrewavner.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @AndrewAvner and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Andrew.Avner.



