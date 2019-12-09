Blackrock Plastics Earns Nomination as 2019 Plastic Recycler in Charleston Award Program

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2019 --Charleston-based Blackrock Plastics has earned a nomination for 2019 in the Plastic Recycler category of the Charleston Award Program. The program recognizes companies that have achieved exceptional success in their respective business categories while enhancing the image and reputation of small businesses in the Charleston area.



Blackrock Plastics is a premier buyer and seller of post-industrial plastic scrap in the United States. Since its founding in 2006, Blackrock has moved hundreds of millions of pounds of recycled plastics across the globe. The firm averages over 20 million pounds of recycled plastics per year, working with its partners to make the disposal of their scraps hassle-free and environmentally friendly while offering an additional income stream for the return of plastics products.



Blackrock Plastics has earned high customer service marks thanks to its commitment to paying clients promptly for plastic scrap, earning the business an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. With warehouses located in 48 states, Blackrock is poised to serve clients across the country with prompt removal service.



In response to the nomination for the Charleston Award Program, Director, Jim Kevany said, "We are extremely proud to be nominated for this award, as it reflects the hard work and dedication put in by our team to serve the recycling needs of our clients across both the Charleston area and beyond. Our goal is to keep plastics out of landfills while helping our partners turn their plastic scraps into profits."



To learn more about Blackrock Plastics' services, visit www.blackrockplastics.com or call (843) 410-0326 for post-industrial plastic scrap removal, including purges, regrind, dust, and parts.



About Blackrock Plastics

