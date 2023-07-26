Blackstone International Realty Announces Exclusive Listing of Continuum South Beach Condominiums

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2023 --The Continuum offers 203 units in their North Tower and 318 units in the South Tower, all of which are situated on twelve sprawling acres of manicured grass and three clay tennis courts. Other amenities include two spectacular pools, an outdoor restaurant, a gym, spa, concierge and 24 hour security.



Blackstone International Realty is dedicated to providing comprehensive resources for anyone interested in buying, selling or renting a luxury condominium in the Continuum South Beach. All condos for sale and rent are continuously updated on their website, along with a comprehensive list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales and more.



For further information on the Continuum South Beach and its pet policy, or to schedule a showing of the Continuum South Beach and meet a member of their team, visit continuuminsouthbeach.com.



About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.