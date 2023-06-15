Blackstone International Realty, LLC Announces New Listing at Continuum South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --The listing property is a one-of-a-kind light-filled gem, located at the Continuum 5-star resort, offers an intelligently-designed, renovated floor plan of 1,869 sqft that helps to maximize the incredible 180-degree views of the beach and ocean. As soon as one enters, a 'wow factor' is sure to occur. The bright and airy open plan living space is flanked on either side by two bedrooms and bathrooms, while the accompanying spacious balcony was made with relaxation in mind with plush sofas. On the horizon, the beautiful turquoise water will glisten with a parade of world-class yachts and cruise ships as the sun goes down. This beautiful property really encapsulates the best of a luxurious lifestyle.



The Continuum South Beach is a two-tower resort-style condominium with twelve expansive acres of manicured grounds, a four-story gym and spa, three tennis courts, two lagoon-style pools, one open-air restaurant and much more. Situated on the southernmost 1,000 feet of Miami Beach's waterfront, and bordering South Pointe Park, the Continuum South Beach offers the tranquility of oceanfront living in close proximity to world class dining and nightlife.



The South Tower of the Continuum features a beautiful two-story marble lobby, multiple conference and meeting rooms, 24-hour security and valet parking, full-time concierge, with on site management, and a recreation / event room with a kitchen.



