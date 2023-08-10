Blackstone International Realty, LLC Lists Stunning Continuum Residence with Panoramic Views

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --The luxurious residence features three large bedrooms, two offices, a media room, and an open plan living area. The master bedroom suite has its own private balcony with stunning views of the ocean. In addition to the residence, the listing also includes a beachfront cabana (#5) that is sold separately for $2,750,000.



Continuum South Beach is a world-class condominium tower that offers unparalleled luxury amenities on 13.5 acres. The building features a full-service spa, a fitness center, three swimming pools, a private beach, and 24-hour concierge service. Continuum is located in Miami Beach's prestigious South of Fifth neighborhood, just steps away from world-class restaurants, designer shops, and cultural attractions.



For more information, please contact Blackstone International Realty, LLC at (305) 588-2451 or visit continuuminsouthbeach.com.



