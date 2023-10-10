Blackstone International Realty, LLC Offers Unparalleled Luxury Living at Continuum in South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2023 --Located on 100 South Pointe Drive in the famed South of Fifth (SOFI) district, this two-tower, 38 story resort style oceanfront condominium is adjacent to award-winning restaurants, boutiques and clubs, not to mention the city's world famous beaches.



Residents at Continuum South Beach have access to a wide range of living options, with 318 units, one to five bedroom residences, and penthouses ranging from 1,200 to 5,000 square feet. Each apartment is outfitted with the newest in comfort, style and elegance, as well as the highest quality furniture available, and almost every apartment has a spectacular view of the city, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.



Continuum South Beach also offers a 1,000 foot stretch of beautiful white sand beach, which is completely catered by an elite beach club with chairs, towels and cabanas. Other amenities include a big pool pavilion, a free form lagoon swimming pool, a sundeck with furniture, three tennis courts, a rooftop pool and sundeck, a world-class spa, and a fully equipped state of the art gym.



